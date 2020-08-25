State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

