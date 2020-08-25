Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Increases By 10.1%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of AVB opened at $155.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

