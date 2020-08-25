State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,559.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.