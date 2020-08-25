State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Qiagen worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

