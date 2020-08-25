Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,722,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

