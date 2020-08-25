Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.