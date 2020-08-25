GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.46. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 1.12. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.
GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.
See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.