Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Mercer International stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $511.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.69. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

