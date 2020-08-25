L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

LB stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

