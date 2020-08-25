GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GAP by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in GAP by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.