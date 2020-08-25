Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded at TheStreet

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMED has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.