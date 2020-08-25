TheStreet Lowers ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) to D+

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmuCell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Aegis started coverage on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Shares of ICCC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 601.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.