State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,735 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

