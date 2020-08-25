TheStreet Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to C-

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 385,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,463. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nutrien Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities
Nutrien Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities
GALAPAGOS NV/S Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”
GALAPAGOS NV/S Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”
Mercer International Upgraded at CIBC
Mercer International Upgraded at CIBC
L Brands Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners
L Brands Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners
GAP Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup
GAP Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup
Sharps Compliance Upgraded at TheStreet
Sharps Compliance Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report