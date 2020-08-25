TheStreet Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to C

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 385,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,463. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

