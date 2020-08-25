Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $18.49 on Friday. Escalade has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%.

In other Escalade news, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $72,229.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 644,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,965.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,103.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,155 shares of company stock worth $241,342 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Escalade by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Escalade by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Escalade by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Escalade by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

