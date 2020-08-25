American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $295.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.91. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

