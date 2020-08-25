Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

