Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SYPR opened at $1.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
