Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Mongodb worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 610.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.57.

Shares of MDB opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 0.70. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day moving average is $181.90.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

