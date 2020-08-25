Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

FNF stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.