State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,030 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Royal Gold worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 378,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

