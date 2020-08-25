Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 183.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

