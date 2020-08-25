State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegion by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

ALLE stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

