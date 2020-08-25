Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,175,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 275,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,689. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.