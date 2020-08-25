State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dell were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 209.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dell by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell by 187.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 626,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock worth $35,174,072. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

