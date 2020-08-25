State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 99,818 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,818 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

