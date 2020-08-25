State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 320 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.