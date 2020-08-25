State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,938 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mylan worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mylan by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88,380 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mylan by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth about $12,491,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

