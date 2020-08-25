State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 852 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Albemarle worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.3% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after buying an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 72.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 188,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 783,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after buying an additional 169,472 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

