State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 31,899 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Quidel worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $228.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.87. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

