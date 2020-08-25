Virtu Financial LLC Invests $367,000 in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,898 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Iamgold stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

