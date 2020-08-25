Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 439,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Heat Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

