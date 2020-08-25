Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,712 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after buying an additional 1,242,745 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

