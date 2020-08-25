Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 209.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1,561.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.