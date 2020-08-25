Virtu Financial LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,149,362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,134,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 703.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 764,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 668,869 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 157.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 494,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,205,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

