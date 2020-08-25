Virtu Financial LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 34,050.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERY opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $379.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

