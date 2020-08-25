14,510 Shares in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alector by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alector by 490.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Alector Inc has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $978.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

