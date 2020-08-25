Virtu Financial LLC Invests $362,000 in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

