Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,557 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,755 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $580,509 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

