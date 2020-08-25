ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

