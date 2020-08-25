Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,608 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 217.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.