PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter valued at $19,280,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after acquiring an additional 571,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

