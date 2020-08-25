PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,365,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cable One by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cable One by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cable One by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,175,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,086 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CABO stock opened at $1,841.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,821.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,733.58.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

