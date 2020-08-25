PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,858 shares of company stock worth $41,745,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $113.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.