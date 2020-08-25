Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 254,314 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Hasbro worth $24,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

