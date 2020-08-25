Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

