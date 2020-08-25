Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMU opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

