Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,058,412 shares of company stock valued at $935,104,840 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.06 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.