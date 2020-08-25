Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,380.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,470.61. The company has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

