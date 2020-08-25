Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 35 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,380.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

