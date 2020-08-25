Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 35 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,380.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Recession

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtu Financial LLC Invests $367,000 in Iamgold Corp
Virtu Financial LLC Invests $367,000 in Iamgold Corp
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Heat Biologics Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Heat Biologics Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in BOK Financial Co.
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in BOK Financial Co.
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report