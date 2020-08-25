Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,361,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 58,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 816,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter worth $5,090,000.

Shares of ETW stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

